Boris Pistorius to take over as next German defence minister - sources















BERLIN, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Social Democrat (SPD) interior minister of the state of Lower Saxony Boris Pistorius is to serve as Germany's next defence minister, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday, at a time when Berlin is under pressure to boost military support for Ukraine.

Christine Lambrecht resigned as defence minister on Monday as allies increase calls to send Ukraine heavy tanks, at the start of what is likely to be a pivotal week for Western plans to further arm Kyiv.

The appointment, if confirmed, could result in a wider reshuffling of the German cabinet as Chancellor Olaf Scholz has promised to staff his cabinet with equal numbers of men and women.

Pistorius has been interior minister in Lower Saxony since 2013 and has long been seen as a candidate to assume a national position. He ran for the leadership of the Social Democrat party in 2019.

He has been in a relationship with Doris Schroeder-Kopf, the ex-wife for former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder.

The Pioneer news portal and other local media also reported the planned appointment.

