Bosnia asks to speed up start of EU membership talks

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (R) and his counterpart Bisera Turkovic of Bosnia and Herzegovina address the media following their meeting in Berlin, Germany, March 9, 2021. Kay Nietfeld//Pool via REUTERS

SARAJEVO, March 10 (Reuters) - Bosnia's Foreign Minister Bisera Turkovic asked her German counterpart to support Bosnia's request for a speedier approval of its candidate status for European Union membership.

Turkovic said it would help secure stability in the country, in which Serb separatists have been pushing for secession of their region from Bosnia, with tacit Russian approval.

