Bosnia reports first case of monkeypox infection –media
SARAJEVO, July 13 (Reuters) - Bosnia on Wednesday reported its first case of monkeypox in a patient who requested help from the Sarajevo Clinical Centre the previous day, web portal FAKTOR reported.
FAKTOR cited the clinic's general manager as confirming the suspected infection.
Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Leslie Adler
