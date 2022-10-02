Bosnia's peace envoy imposes changes to election law















SARAJEVO, Oct 2, (Reuters) - Bosnia's international peace overseer imposed changes to the election law aimed to prevent blockades of a regional government after polls closed in presidential and parliamentary vote on Sunday.

Former German politician Christian Schmidt, who has vast powers as international High Representative in Bosnia, acted to enable a more effective work of the government and parliament of the country's autonomous Bosniak-Croat Federation.

"It is crucial for destiny of this country that there will be no blockades," Schmidt said addressing public in a Youtube message.

Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Ivana Sekularac











