Both sides using heavier weapons in war in Ukraine, says Finnish president

An unexploded shell from a multiple rocket launch system is seen stuck in the ground, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the town of Lysychansk, Luhansk region, Ukraine June 10, 2022. REUTERS/Oleksandr Ratushniak

HELSINKI, June 13 (Reuters) - Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said on Monday both sides in the war in Ukraine were using heavier weapons, including in Russia's case thermobaric bombs.

"We are supporting Ukraine with increasingly heavy weaponry. And on the other hand Russia has also begun to use very powerful weapons, thermobaric bombs that are in fact weapons of mass destruction," Niinisto said during security policy talks at his summer residence in Naantali, Finland.

Ukraine and NATO countries have also accused Russia of using thermobaric bombs, which are also known as vacuum bombs and are much more devastating than conventional explosives.

Finland and neighbouring Sweden have applied to join NATO following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anne Kauranen Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.