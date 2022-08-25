Last reactors at occupied Ukrainian nuclear plant shut down after power lines damaged- Energoatom

FILE PHOTO - A view shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine August 22, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

KYIV, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The last two working reactors at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine shut down on Thursday after nearby fires damaged overhead power lines, Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom said.

Fires broke out in the ash pits of a coal plant located near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant - Europe's largest - and damaged the power lines connecting the nuclear plant to Ukraine's grid, the company said.

"As a result, the station's two working power units were disconnected from the network," Energoatom said in a statement on Telegram.

The plant's security systems were working normally and work was under way to reconnect one of reactor blocks to the grid, the company said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Max Hunder; Editing by Catherine Evans and Tom Balmforth

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.