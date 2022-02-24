Boy killed after apartment building shelled in Ukraine's Kharkiv region - emergency services

MOSCOW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - A boy was killed in eastern Ukraine's Kharkiv region after shelling struck an apartment building, emergency services said on Thursday.

An adviser to Ukraine's presidential office said more than 40 Ukrainian soldiers were dead and dozens wounded.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Matthias Williams; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.