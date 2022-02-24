Skip to main content
Boy killed after apartment building shelled in Ukraine's Kharkiv region - emergency services

MOSCOW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - A boy was killed in eastern Ukraine's Kharkiv region after shelling struck an apartment building, emergency services said on Thursday.

An adviser to Ukraine's presidential office said more than 40 Ukrainian soldiers were dead and dozens wounded.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Matthias Williams; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alison Williams

