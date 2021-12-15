Breach of Ukraine's territorial integrity would have "high price", says Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks as he gives a government declaration during a plenum session of the German lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, December 15, 2021. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

BERLIN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Any violation of Ukraine's territorial integrity by Russia would have a high price, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told parliament on Wednesday, without spelling out any details.

"We are looking with great concern at the security situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border," Scholz told the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

"Any violation of territorial integrity will have a high price and we will speak with one voice here with our European partners and our transatlantic allies," he said, adding that he still wanted a dialogue with Russia.

Reporting by Paul Carrel and Madeline Chambers

