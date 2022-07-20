1 minute read
Bridge in Kherson region 'badly damaged' by Ukraine shelling - TASS
MOSCOW, July 20 (Reuters) - Ukrainian shelling badly damaged the Antonivskyi bridge in the Russia-controlled Kherson region of southern Ukraine, and it will likely be closed to traffic, TASS news agency reported on Wednesday, citing Russian-installed regional authorities.
