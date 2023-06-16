Britain commits 60 million pounds to NATO Ukraine fund
LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Britain will commit 60 million pounds ($77 million) to NATO's Ukraine fund, the government said on Friday, bringing the UK's contribution to the fund to over 80 million pounds since February last year.
"This new contribution ... is part of our ongoing commitment to provide Ukraine with the equipment and training it needs," British defence minister Ben Wallace said in a statement.
($1 = 0.7820 pounds)
Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Sachin Ravikumar
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.