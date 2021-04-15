Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
EuropeBritain, EU pin down Northern Ireland protocol issues -Irish minister

A sign is seen with a message against the Brexit border checks in relation to the Northern Ireland protocol at the harbour in Larne, Northern Ireland. February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

The European Union and Britain have isolated 27 different issues in relation to Northern Ireland's contested post-Brexit trade arrangements, some of which are more difficult than others and require political solutions, Ireland's foreign minister said.

"We need to talk seriously about how the protocol is being managed, how it can be implemented in a way that listens to the concerns many in Northern Ireland have and what flexibilities are possible," Simon Coveney told Irish national broadcaster while in London for a series of meetings with British ministers.

