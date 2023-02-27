Britain, EU reach agreement on Northern Ireland post-Brexit trade -source

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meets European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the Fairmont Hotel in Windsor
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak walks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the Fairmont Hotel in Windsor, Britain, February 27, 2023. Dan Kitwood/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union have reached an agreement over post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland, a government source said on Monday.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was expected to announce the deal on Monday after a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Reporting by Sarah Young and Elizabeth Piper, writing by Sachin Ravikumar

