Britain gives 6 undersea minehunter drones to Ukraine

LONDON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Britain's defence ministry said on Saturday it was giving six underwater drones to Ukraine to help clear its coastline of mines and make grain shipments safer.

Britain will also train dozens of Ukrainian Navy personnel to use the drones, the ministry said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.