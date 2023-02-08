Britain and Italy sign export and investment partnership















LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Britain and Italy on Wednesday signed an export and investment partnership, Britain's first with a European Union member since it left the bloc, aimed at boosting the countries' bilateral trading relationship.

"This partnership marks a significant milestone in the UK’s trading relationship with Europe," UK business and trade minister Kemi Badenoch said in a statement

"(It) shows how an independent UK can benefit from striking ambitious trade deals with the world, while also reinforcing our already strong and prosperous trading relationship with EU members."

Reporting by Alistair Smout Editing by William Schomberg











