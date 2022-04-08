Britain says 41,000 Ukrainian visas issued amid criticism

LONDON, April 8 (Reuters) - The British government said on Friday it had issued 41,000 visas to Ukrainians under schemes to help refugees come to Britain, amid criticism the application process was taking too long and was too complicated.

Last month, Britain set up two schemes to help Ukrainians, one for those with family already in the United Kingdom, and another allowing refugees enter to stay with Britons who had offered accommodation.

According to the latest figures, just under 80,000 applications have so been submitted. For the 36,300 made under the family scheme, 28,500 visas had been issued.

But for the "Homes for Ukraine" scheme, just 12,500 visas had been issued from the 43,600 applications. As of Tuesday, just 1,200 refugees had arrived in Britain under this scheme, according to the data.

Those involved, both Ukrainians and the Britons opening up their homes to refugees, have criticised it for being overly bureaucratic and complicated, meaning some refugees have been left in limbo for weeks waiting to travel to Britain despite having accommodation ready for them. read more

The refugees minister, Richard Harrington, said this week "things are not good" with the system, but has promised to simplify it and has set a turnaround target of 48 hours.

The government says it is working as quickly as possible to help people, saying it was the biggest and fastest refugee operation in its history.

The U.N. refugee agency has said more than 4 million people have fled Ukraine, with most going to neighbouring countries, with other European countries not requiring visas before entry.

