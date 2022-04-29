Britain says 'Battle of Donbas' remains Russia’s main strategic focus

U.S. Marine Corps M777 towed 155 mm howitzers are staged on the flight line prior to being loaded onto a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft bound for Europe for delivery to Ukrainian forces, at March Air Reserve Base, California, U.S. April 22, 2022. Picture taken April 22, 2022. U.S. Marine Corps/Cpl. Austin Fraley/Handout via REUTERS.

April 29 (Reuters) - The "Battle of Donbas" remains Russia’s main strategic focus in order to achieve its stated aim of securing control over the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Britain's defence ministry said on Friday.

"In these oblasts fighting has been particularly heavy around Lysychansk and Severodonetsk, with an attempted advance south from Izium towards Slovyansk," the ministry said on Twitter.

Due to strong Ukrainian resistance, Russian territorial gains have been limited and achieved at significant cost to Russian forces, the ministry added in the regular bulletin. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Reporting by Vishal Vivek in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.