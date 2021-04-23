EuropeBritain says it stands with France after attack on police employee
1 minute read
Britain’s foreign secretary Dominic Raab said the UK stood with France following the fatal stabbing of a police administrative worker, who President Emmanuel Macron said had been the victim of a terrorist attack. read more
"We stand with our French friends and allies following tragic news of a female police officer killed by a terrorist in Rambouillet while doing her job," Raab said on Twitter on Friday.
