Britain's Foreign Affairs Secretary Dominic Raab looks on as he walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, February 24, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley

Britain’s foreign secretary Dominic Raab said the UK stood with France following the fatal stabbing of a police administrative worker, who President Emmanuel Macron said had been the victim of a terrorist attack. read more

"We stand with our French friends and allies following tragic news of a female police officer killed by a terrorist in Rambouillet while doing her job," Raab said on Twitter on Friday.

