Britain says Johnson and Biden see crucial window for diplomacy on Ukraine

LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday agreed there was a crucial window for diplomacy and a chance for Russia to step back and avert disaster in Ukraine, Johnson's office said after a call between the leaders.

"They agreed there remained a crucial window for diplomacy and for Russia to step back from its threats towards Ukraine," a Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement after the call.

"The leaders emphasised that any further incursion into Ukraine would result in a protracted crisis for Russia, with far reaching damage for both Russia and the world."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alistair Smout Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.