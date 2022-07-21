Britain says Russia closing in on Ukraine's second biggest power plant

A view shows the Vuhlehirska Power Station during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the town of Svitlodarsk in the Donetsk region, Ukraine May 25, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

July 21 (Reuters) - Russian forces are likely closing in on Ukraine's second biggest power plant at Vuhlehirska, 50 kilometres (31 miles) north-east of Donetsk, British military intelligence said on Thursday.

"Russia is prioritising the capture of critical national infrastructure, such as power plants," Britain's defence ministry said in a regular bulletin.

The ministry also added that Russia is probably attempting to break through at Vuhlehirska, as part of its efforts to regain momentum on the southern pincer of its advance towards the key cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

