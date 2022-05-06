Britain says Russia continued ground assault on Azovstal steel plant for second day

A view shows a damaged facility of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine May 5, 2022. Picture taken May 5, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

May 6 (Reuters) - Russian forces in Ukraine's Mariupol continued their ground assault on the Azovstal steel plant for a second day, British military intelligence said in a tweet on Friday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address on Thursday that Russian forces were still storming and shelling the Soviet-era Azovstal plant, where civilians and military forces are sheltering.

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

