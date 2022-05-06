1 minute read
Britain says Russia continued ground assault on Azovstal steel plant for second day
May 6 (Reuters) - Russian forces in Ukraine's Mariupol continued their ground assault on the Azovstal steel plant for a second day, British military intelligence said in a tweet on Friday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address on Thursday that Russian forces were still storming and shelling the Soviet-era Azovstal plant, where civilians and military forces are sheltering.
