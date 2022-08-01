Britain says Russia has continued to attempt tactical assaults on Bakhmut axis

A firefighter works at a compound of a market destroyed by a Russian missile strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine July 30, 2022. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Britain said on Monday that Russia had continued to attempt tactical assaults on the Bakhmut axis in eastern Ukraine over the last four days, but had only managed to make slow progress.

"As briefed by the Ukrainian authorities last week, Russia is likely reallocating a significant number of its forces from the northern Donbas sector to southern Ukraine," the British Ministry of Defence said in an intelligence update.

Britain said that Russia was probably adjusting the operational design of its Donbas offensive and had likely identified its Zaporizhzhia front as a vulnerable area in need of reinforcement.

Reporting by Hazra Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar

