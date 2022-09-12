Britain says Russia has likely ordered troops' withdrawal from Kharkiv region

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Ukrainian service members walk past a former position of the Russian soldiers captured during a counteroffensive operation, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released September 11, 2022. Press service of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Britain's defence ministry said on Monday that Russia has likely ordered the withdrawal of its troops from the entirety of occupied Kharkiv Oblast west of the Oskil River.

The UK defence ministry said in a regular update that Ukraine has recaptured territory at least twice the size of Greater London. (https://bit.ly/3xfp2lf)

UK said in a tweet "The rapid Ukrainian successes have significant implications for Russia's overall operational design".

Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill

