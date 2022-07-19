Britain says Russia struggles to sustain effective offensive combat

Ukrainian servicemen stand near a military truck with a tank on the road not far from front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the Donbas region, Ukraine July 17, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

July 19 (Reuters) - British military intelligence said on Tuesday Russia has struggled to sustain effective offensive combat power since the start of its invasion of Ukraine and the problem is likely becoming increasingly acute.

"As well as dealing with severe under-manning, Russian planners face a dilemma between deploying reserves to the Donbas or defending against Ukrainian counterattacks in the southwestern Kherson sector," the Ministry of Defence said in an intelligence update.

The ministry also added that while Russia may still make further territorial gains, their operational tempo and rate of advance is likely to be very slow.

Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.