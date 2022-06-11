1 minute read
Britain says Russian forces have not made advances into the south of Sievierodonetsk
June 11 (Reuters) - Russian forces around Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk had not made advances into the south of the city as of Friday, Britain's Defence Ministry said on Saturday.
"Intense street to street fighting is ongoing and both sides are likely suffering high numbers of casualties," the ministry said in an intelligence update posted on Twitter.
Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard
