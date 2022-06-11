Britain says Russian forces have not made advances into the south of Sievierodonetsk

Black smoke billows over Sievierodonetsk Azot chemical plant as Russia's invasion on Ukraine continues, in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk Region, Ukraine, in this still image obtained from a handout video released on June 9, 2022. Luhansk Region Police/Handout via REUTERS

June 11 (Reuters) - Russian forces around Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk had not made advances into the south of the city as of Friday, Britain's Defence Ministry said on Saturday.

"Intense street to street fighting is ongoing and both sides are likely suffering high numbers of casualties," the ministry said in an intelligence update posted on Twitter.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.