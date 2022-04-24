Britain says Ukraine repelled numerous Russian assaults along the line of contact in Donbas

A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces observes the area bordering the rebel-controlled city of Horlivka from combat positions near the line of separation in New York town in the Donetsk region, Ukraine February 9, 2022. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

April 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine has repelled numerous Russian assaults along the line of contact in Donbas this week, a British military update said on Sunday.

Despite Russia making some territorial gains, Ukrainian resistance has been strong across all axes and inflicted a significant cost on Russian forces, the UK Ministry of Defence tweeted in a regular bulletin.

"Poor Russian morale and limited time to reconstitute, re-equip and reorganise forces from prior offensives are likely hindering Russian combat effectiveness," the update added.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Shivam Patel in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.