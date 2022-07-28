Britain says Ukraine's counterattack in Kherson gains momentum
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
July 28 (Reuters) - Ukraine's counteroffensive is gathering momentum in the Russian-controlled southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, Britain's defence ministry said on Thursday.
"Ukrainian forces have highly likely established a bridqehead south of the lngulets River, which forms the northern boundary of Russian-occupied Kherson," it said in a regular intelligence bulletin on Twitter.
Russia's 49th Army, stationed on the west bank of the Dnipro River, now looks highly vulnerable, British military intelligence said, adding that Kherson was virtually cut off from the other territories occupied by Russia.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.