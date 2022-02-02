Britain stands with Ukraine people, PM Johnson says of trip

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and officials hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Ukraine February 1, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson described on Wednesday a trip to Ukraine as one to show support for Ukraine in the face of a "very perilous" situation with a buildup of Russian troops.

"The mission ... was to stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine, for our country to show that we stand with the people of Ukraine, and we stand for the sovereign territorial integrity of Ukraine at a very difficult time," he told parliament.

Reporting by Alistair Smout, writing by Elizabeth Piper. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

