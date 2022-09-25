1 minute read
Britain still seeking negotiated solution with EU on Northern Ireland, prime minister says
LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Britain is still seeking a negotiated solution with the European Union to resolve a stand-off over the Northern Ireland protocol, a part of the Brexit divorce deal that Britain has attempted to override, Prime Minister Liz Truss said.
"What I want to do is find a way forward and my preference is a negotiated solution with the EU," Truss told CNN in an interview broadcast on Sunday.
Reporting by Alistair Smout
