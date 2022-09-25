Britain still seeking negotiated solution with EU on Northern Ireland, prime minister says

British Prime Minister Liz Truss listens to U.S. President Joe Biden during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 21, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Britain is still seeking a negotiated solution with the European Union to resolve a stand-off over the Northern Ireland protocol, a part of the Brexit divorce deal that Britain has attempted to override, Prime Minister Liz Truss said.

"What I want to do is find a way forward and my preference is a negotiated solution with the EU," Truss told CNN in an interview broadcast on Sunday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alistair Smout

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.