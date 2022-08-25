Britain to support rebuilding of Ukrainian transport network

People remove debris of a building of the lyceum of railway transport destroyed by a missile strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the town of Liubotyn, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine June 20, 2022. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Britain will share technical expertise with Ukraine as part of a new package of support to help the country rebuild its infrastructure and transport network following Russia's invasion earlier this year, the government said on Thursday.

British experts will offer technical knowledge in airport, runway and port reconstruction, and will help identify training opportunities for aviation staff, British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said in a statement.

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar

