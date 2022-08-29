Britain's biggest warship halted by mechanical issue shortly after leaving port

Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is greeted by a guard of honour as she arrives on aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales at the Naval Base in Portsmouth before it deploys to the Mediterranean as the flagship for the NATO Response Force Task Group, in Portsmouth, Britain May 12, 2022. Richard Pohle/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest warship, HMS Prince of Wales, has suffered a mechanical issue shortly after leaving southern England for what the Royal Navy described as a "landmark mission" off the coast of North America and in the Caribbean.

The 65,000-tonne aircraft carrier, which cost 3.1 billion pounds to build, left Portsmouth on Saturday for a three month exercise working closely with the United States on stealth jet and drone operations.

"HMS Prince of Wales remains in the South Coast Exercise Area while conducting investigations into an emerging mechanical issue," a Royal Navy spokesperson said in a statement.

The UK Defence Journal website reported the ship was anchored off the Isle of Wight and divers had been sent down to determine what was wrong, with concerns about damage to a propeller.

