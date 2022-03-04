Britain's Drax stops using Russian biomass at power plant

Drax power station is pictured during the sunset in Drax, North Yorkshire, Britain, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith/File Photo

March 4 (Reuters) - British power generator Drax Group (DRX.L) said on Friday it stopped using Russian biomass at its power station in Yorkshire, joining a growing list of companies shunning the country since it invaded Ukraine.

The London-listed firm, which uses a very small percentage of the Russian biomass, was working with its suppliers and customers to identify any further links to Russia, it said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.