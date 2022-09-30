British, EU officials discuss N.Ireland protocol

Britain's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly looks on as he attends a sidebar meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during the 77th United Nations General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 20, 2022. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado/Pool/File Photo

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Friday he had discussed shared issues with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic including the Northern Ireland Protocol, a contentious trade issue between the European Union and Britain.

"We agreed we want to look for solutions to protect the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement. We will speak again soon," Cleverly said on Twitter, referring to the 1998 deal protecting peace in Northern Ireland.

Reporting by Muvija M, writing by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by William James

