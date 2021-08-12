Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

British-flagged vessel sinks in Greece, rescue for 17 passengers underway

1 minute read

ATHENS, Aug 12 (Reuters) - A British-flagged vessel has sunk off the island of Milos in Greece and a rescue operation was under way for 17 passengers at sea, the Greek coast guard said on Thursday.

The coast guard said several vessels and a navy helicopter were assisting the rescue operation. The circumstances of the accident were not immediately known and there were no immediate details on the type of vessel involved.

Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; editing by James Mackenzie

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 7:28 AM UTCAt least 65 killed in Algerian wildfires, Greece and Italy burn

Exhausted Greek firefighters battled blazes for a ninth day on Wednesday amid sweltering temperatures that also helped stoke wildfires in Algeria, where at least 65 people died, and in southern Italy.

EuropeRussia hits Navalny with new charge that could add to jail term
EuropePolish lower house passes media reform bill, which U.S. denounces
EuropeEight feared dead in helicopter crash in Russia's Far East

A helicopter carrying 16 people, most of them tourists, crashed in a lake on the Kamchatka peninsula in Russia's Far East on Thursday and eight people were feared dead.

EuropeGermany arrests British man suspected of spying for Russia