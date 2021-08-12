Europe
British-flagged vessel sinks in Greece, rescue for 17 passengers underway
ATHENS, Aug 12 (Reuters) - A British-flagged vessel has sunk off the island of Milos in Greece and a rescue operation was under way for 17 passengers at sea, the Greek coast guard said on Thursday.
The coast guard said several vessels and a navy helicopter were assisting the rescue operation. The circumstances of the accident were not immediately known and there were no immediate details on the type of vessel involved.
