British intelligence says Russian forces' Ukraine disposition unchanged

A Ukranian serviceman walks past the wreck of a Russian tank in the village of Lukyanivka outside Kyiv, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, Ukraine, March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

March 28 (Reuters) - The disposition of Russian forces in Ukraine during the last 24 hours has seen no significant change, British military intelligence said on Monday.

However, Russia has gained more ground in the south, in the vicinity of Mariupol, as it fights to capture the port, the defence ministry added.

Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

