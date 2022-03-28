1 minute read
British intelligence says Russian forces' Ukraine disposition unchanged
March 28 (Reuters) - The disposition of Russian forces in Ukraine during the last 24 hours has seen no significant change, British military intelligence said on Monday.
However, Russia has gained more ground in the south, in the vicinity of Mariupol, as it fights to capture the port, the defence ministry added.
Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
