British intelligence says Russia's Wagner Group deployed to eastern Ukraine
March 28 (Reuters) - British military intelligence said on Monday the Russian private military company, the Wagner Group, has been deployed to eastern Ukraine.
“They are expected to deploy more than 1,000 mercenaries, including senior leaders of the organisation, to undertake combat operations,” Britain’s Ministry of Defence said.
