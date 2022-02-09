British PM Johnson to visit Poland for talks on Ukraine -source

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, February 2, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

WARSAW, Feb 9 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit Poland on Thursday, a source in the Polish presidential palace told Reuters on Wednesday.

Johnson will meet Polish President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki for talks on the security situation surrounding Ukraine, the source said.

Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Toby Chopra

