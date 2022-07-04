Briton appeals against death sentence in separatist-held east Ukraine -Interfax

A still image, taken from footage of the Supreme Court of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, shows British citizen Aiden Aslin captured by Russian forces during a military conflict in Ukraine, in a courtroom cage at a location given as Donetsk, Ukraine, in a still image from a video released June 8, 2022. Supreme Court of Donetsk People's Republic/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

MOSCOW, July 4 (Reuters) - British citizen Aiden Aslin, sentenced to death by a court in the Russian-backed breakaway Donetsk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine, submitted an appeal on Monday, the Russian Interfax agency reported on Monday.

"A cassation appeal against the verdict was filed today," the lawyer representing him, Pavel Kosovan, told Interfax.

Aslin was sentenced to death last month together with fellow Briton Shaun Pinner and Moroccan Brahim Saadoun for "mercenary activities" because they had been captured while fighting as foreigners for Ukraine's army against Russian and Russian-backed forces in Ukraine. read more

TASS news agency reported on Friday the breakaway region's supreme court had received appeals from lawyers for Saadoun and Pinner but that Aslin had yet to submit an appeal. read more

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Angus MacSwan

