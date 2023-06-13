Briton charged in Danish tax fraud case extradited to Denmark















COPENHAGEN, June 13 (Reuters) - A Briton charged with defrauding Danish tax authorities of more than 320 million Danish crowns ($46 million) was extradited to Denmark from Belgium on Tuesday, Danish police said in a statement.

The suspect will be brought before a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, police said.

($1 = 6.9041 Danish crowns)

