Brussels to curb imports of Chinese green tech -FT















March 15 (Reuters) - The European Union is planning to introduce restrictions on the import of green technologies from China, reducing the chances of Chinese companies winning public contracts and creating additional barriers for buyers seeking subsidies, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Public procurement bids using products from a country with more than 65% EU market share would be downgraded, the report said, citing a draft of the Net Zero Industry Act seen by the newspaper.

The European Commission's trade directorate is, however, concerned that the proposed revisions to the public procurement rule book may violate international law, people familiar with the matter told FT.

On Tuesday, Financial Times had reported that the European Union was seeking fresh ways to monitor how European companies invest in production facilities overseas, in an attempt to limit China's ability to acquire new technologies from the West.

Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler and Marguerita Choy











