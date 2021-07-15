Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Bulgaria anti-elite party drops PM nominee in bid to form government

2 minute read

Slavi Trifonov, TV host and singer and leader of "There is Such a People" party is seen in this handout picture in Sofia, Bulgaria, November 30, 2020. Picture taken November 30, 2020. 7/8 TV/Handout via REUTERS

SOFIA, July 15 (Reuters) - Bulgaria's new anti-elite party There Is Such a People (ITN), which won Sunday's election by a small margin, said on Thursday it would withdraw its nominee for prime minister in a bid to win support for a new government.

In a surprising move a day after the vote, ITN leader Slavi Trifonov said he would not hold coalition talks but would propose a minority government led by Nikolay Vassilev, 51, a former economy and administration minister, as prime minister.

"I understand that the country does not need instability and new elections... We, as the party which has won the last election, will propose very soon a new prime minister and with a revised list of ministers," Trifonov, an entertainer-turned-politician, wrote on his Facebook page.

He promised more details on Friday.

Bulgaria is facing a political impasse with no clear prospects of forming a stable cabinet in a fractured parliament after the election, the country's second in three months.

The result could be prolonged political uncertainty or even a new parliamentary election, which would hamper the country's effort to tap the EU's coronavirus recovery funds.

Political analysts said ITN's move was a step in the right direction but not enough to gain support for a working government.

"It is much more important to build a working majority," said Rumiana Kolarova, political science lecturer at Sofia University.

Critics have accused Trifonov, whose party campaigned against graft-prone political elites, of proposing a vague agenda and questioned his will to uproot entrenched corruption in the European Union's poorest member state.

ITN's potential allies, two small anti-graft parties, have refused to grant Trifonov blanket support without talks.

The Socialists also refused support as did former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov's centre-right GERB, which expects to stay in opposition.

Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 7:33 PM UTCBiden, Merkel work to renew U.S.-German ties after tensions under Trump

President Joe Biden welcomed outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the White House on Thursday to discuss disagreements over Russia and China as the two leaders seek to strengthen a relationship that suffered under former President Donald Trump.

EuropeDutch crime reporter De Vries dies after being shot in street
EuropeU.S. Black Hawk helicopter makes emergency landing in downtown Bucharest
EuropeEU companies can ban headscarves under certain conditions, court says
EuropeProtests in France against COVID-19 'health pass' rules