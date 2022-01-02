Skip to main content
Bulgaria detects first cases of Omicron coronavirus variant

A sign reading "Please keep distance" is seen on the floor inside Paradise shopping center after Bulgaria reopened shopping malls, easing some of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, in Sofia, Bulgaria, February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

SOFIA, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Bulgaria has detected its first 12 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the Balkan country's chief health inspector Angel Kunchev said on Sunday.

"We have confirmed the new variant in samples from 12 people," Kunchev told reporters.

Kunchev said the infected people, mainly from the capital Sofia, were experiencing mild symptoms and none was hospitalised.

Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova Editing by Mark Potter

