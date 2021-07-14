Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Bulgaria to donate COVID vaccines to Bhutan after low take-up

2 minute read

SOFIA, July 14 (Reuters) - Bulgaria, which has one of the lowest inoculation rates in the European Union, plans to donate some 172,500 AstraZeneca (AZN.L) COVID vaccine doses to Bhutan, the interim government said on Wednesday.

The Balkan country faces having to throw away thousands of doses that are near their expiry dates, as many Bulgarians shun inoculations, citing fears of new medical products and wide-spread conspiracy theories about their effects.

Bulgarians can choose between four different anti-coronavirus shots approved in the European Union. Still, only 15% of Bulgarian adults are fully vaccinated, putting the country far behind its EU peers.

New coronavirus infections have slowed in the country of 7 million people, where 400,000 have already been infected and developed resistance, but authorities warn of a new wave that may pick up in the autumn.

Bulgaria has also said it plans to donate about 150,000 doses to the Western Balkan countries.

Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 4:01 PM UTCTwo decades after 9/11, British spies turn focus back to Russia and China

Britain's top domestic spymaster cautioned citizens on Wednesday to treat the threat of spying from Russia, China and Iran with as much vigilance as terrorism, in a shift of focus back to counter-espionage nearly two decades after the 9/11 attacks.

EuropeMasks to remain mandatory on London transport after national rule easing
EuropePope Francis returns to Vatican for rest after intestinal surgery
EuropeFrench police quell protest against COVID health passport rules
EuropeBosnia's intelligence chief arrested over forged diploma accusations

Bosnian police on Wednesday arrested the country's intelligence chief on accusations of money laundering and abusing his office to forge university diplomas, police and prosecutors said.