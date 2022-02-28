Bulgaria evacuates its embassy staff from Kyiv

SOFIA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Bulgaria said it is evacuating its embassy staff from the Ukraine capital Kyiv after evacuating the staff from its consular office in Odessa, Foreign Minister Teodora Ganchovska said on Monday.

Genchovska said four buses and the cars of the Bulgarian embassy in Kyiv were travelling towards the border with Romania.

"A total of 200 people, including citizens of Bulgaria, Ukraine, the United States, North Macedonia and Georgia, as well as all the staff of our diplomatic mission are in the buses and the cars," she said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.