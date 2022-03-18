Bulgaria expels 10 Russian diplomats- TASS cites ambassador

March 18 (Reuters) - Bulgaria has decided to expel 10 Russian diplomats after they were accused of allegedly carrying out "activities incompatible with their diplomatic status", Russia's TASS news agency cited the Russian ambassador to the country as saying on Friday.

"We take this as an extremely unfriendly act and reserve the right to retaliate," Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova told TASS.

Reporting by Reuters, editing by Andrei Khalip

