Bulgaria posts new record of 12,399 daily COVID infections

A patient recovering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is pictured at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Lozenetz hospital in Sofia, Bulgaria, January 24, 2022. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

SOFIA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Bulgaria reported a record 12,399 coronavirus infections in a single day on Wednesday, official data showed, dominated by the more contagious Omicron variant.

The European Union nation, where less than 30% of the population of 7 million has been vaccinated, added 73 deaths.

Bulgaria's tally of infections exceeds 903,000, with 32,869 deaths since the pandemic began.

Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

