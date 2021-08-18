Bulgaria reports African swine fever outbreak at industrial farm

Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
SOFIA, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Bulgarian veterinary authorities on Wednesday reported an outbreak of African swine fever at an industrial farm with 13,000 pigs in the central village of Apriltsi.

Bulgaria's Food Safety Agency said it would cull all pigs that had been in contact with the infected animals. It set up a three-km quarantine zone around the farm to stop the spread of the disease, which is incurable in pigs, but harmless to humans.

