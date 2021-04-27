Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Bulgarian veterinary authorities will cull 40,000 laying hens in the southern village of Trilistnik after a bird flu outbreak was confirmed at an industrial farm there, the sixth since the start of the year, the food safety agency said on Tuesday.

Some 160,000 ducks and 194,000 hens have been culled at five other farms in the Balkan country since February as authorities try to contain the spread of the disease.

The agency said the farm had been hit by the highly pathogenic avian influenza type A for a fourth time since 2017.

