Bulgaria will send humanitarian, military aid to Ukraine

SOFIA, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Bulgaria will send humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine, joining a group of 25 donor countries from NATO and the European Union, the government said in a statement on Sunday.

The government did not elaborate on the nature of the aid.

Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Alison Williams

