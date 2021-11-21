Bulgarian President Radev seen winning second term - exit polls

Incumbent President Rumen Radev speaks to the media after casting his vote at a polling station during a run-off of the presidential election, in Sofia, Bulgaria, November 21, 2021. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

SOFIA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Bulgaria's incumbent President Rumen Radev is seen winning the decisive round of Sunday's presidential election by a large margin after voters backed his strong anti-corruption message, exit polls by Alpha Research and Gallup International showed.

Radev, supported by several anti-graft parties and the Socialists, won 64-66% of the vote, compared with 32-33% for Anastas Gerdzhikov, backed by the centre-right GERB party of former premier Boyko Borissov, according to the exit polls.

Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova, Editing by William Maclean

