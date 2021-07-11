Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Bulgaria's centre-right GERB party seen narrowly leading in general election-exit polls

1 minute read

SOFIA, July 11 (Reuters) - Bulgaria's centrе-right GERB party of former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov was seen winning Sunday's national election with around 22-23% of the vote, exit polls by Gallup International and Alpha Research showed.

Alpha Research estimated GERB's share at 23.5%. Gallup International found it had won 22.1%. The new anti-establishment There Is Such a State (ITN) party was a very close second with 21.5-22.3% in the election, which was the second to be held in three months.

GERB has dominated Bulgarian politics over the past decade. It was seen as falling short of winning a majority and was unlikely to be able to form a ruling coalition to replace the interim administration that was appointed after the inconclusive election in April.

Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova Editing by Frances Kerry

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

